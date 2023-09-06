In Luke Fountain’s recent article “Charlottesville's jail is preparing for a pricey renovation. The cost of life behind bars isn't cheap either,” Superintendent Kumer details his plans to not only make needed improvements at the jail but to tear most of it down and build a new one for a massive price tag. (He is quoted as saying $49 million, though C-Ville Weekly reported the cost to be $72.9 million.)

While it’s clear that some upgrades need to be made, our communities should not be fooled into thinking this plan is the best use of resources.

Kumer says the population is now down to the lowest it’s been in at least 26 years. This is great news, and we should be spending money on community services and supports to bring the population down even further by preventing people from going to jail in the first place, not by building a new place to confine them.

Invest in ways to help people who are struggling, like affordable housing and reentry support for people leaving prisons and jails. The Bridge Ministry and Partner for Mental Health, for example, are organizations that deserve robust, full investment to help people reentering society to get back on their feet and provide mental health services. We should also reopen Region 10’s wellness center and ensure that the Marcus Alert and Central Virginia Restorative Justice are fully funded and successful.

We must treat people who are held in jail like human beings and ensure they are safe and comfortable, and we should spend money to make that happen, but the goal must always be to stop people from being held there at all.