The new upzoning Charlottesville officials are considering would allow commercial establishments in some residential areas. We request our city create this standard: no new convenience stores within a mile of Charlottesville schools. (Convenience stores are typically found at gas stations.)

One in 5 children in the U.S. is obese, and children who are obese by ages 10 and 13 have an 80% likelihood of being obese as adults. This dangerous legacy puts them at a much greater risk of diabetes, heart disease and other health threats. Obesity adds roughly $100 billion to our national annual budget. Studies show that proximity of convenience stores correlates closely with student obesity.

It may be surprising to some readers that obese people often are malnourished. They are not getting healthy calories or beneficial nutrients from their foods. Unhealthy calories are in products that dominate convenience store shelves: sugary sodas and snacks that are high in fats, salt and sugars, as well as preservative and colorant chemicals. Such items, frequently called “junk food,” are not only more accessible but also less expensive than more nutritious products, so they appeal to kids.

These ingredients have been shown in research studies to contribute to poorer academic achievement, limited neural development and more emotional and behavioral issues. Kids face enough challenges in school; we must not allow additional access to poor nutrition to add to them.

Sadly, children of color and poor children are more frequently affected by the consequences of poor diet than their White or more affluent counterparts.

Another consideration is that convenience stores ordinarily sell other products, such as tobacco, alcohol, vaping products and lottery tickets, that are detrimental to the wellbeing of children and teens. A healthy corner store, which carries only healthful foods and beverages, like the neighborhood stores of years ago, would be a better alternative.

We acknowledge that many other factors contribute to children’s and teens’ problems at school. Our point is that Charlottesville has a unique opportunity to support their health, academic success and future prosperity by prohibiting convenience stores from being built near our schools. We urge our officials to enact this as a standard.