Providing information about one's opponent's past statements is not mudslinging; it is necessary, and it is part of the political process. Primaries can be tough, but we need to choose the best candidates we can.

We, as past co-chairs of the Charlottesville Democrats, support Amy Laufer in bringing to voters' attention the missteps and, at the very least, insufficiently pro-choice statements of her opponent when he was running in a red-leaning district.

Amy has twice run in similarly red-leaning districts and has not minced words regarding her support of abortion rights. Her opponent's past attempt at winning over conservative voters appears disingenuous to us and cannot help but make one wonder whether his statements, past or present, truly reflect his values.

Yes, we understand he was trying to make the point that if we treated women and children better, maybe fewer abortions would take place, but statements such as "I'd advocate for the addition of a plank to the Democratic party platform that we eliminate abortion in the Commonwealth of Virginia as soon as possible,” however briefly floated, make clear a willingness to appeal to voters at the cost of women's rights. In other quotes, Amy's opponent stated on twitter that he was "unashamedly pro-life and pro-Second Amendment."

He may now qualify these previous remarks in some way, but if we have a choice, why vote for someone who was ever comfortable enough to advocate for these positions?