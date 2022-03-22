 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Limit fossil fuels, not gas taxes

I have read with concern your news articles on the efforts to pause the gasoline tax in both Maryland and Virginia as a response to the high gasoline prices from the Ukraine War. I realize that gas prices are tough on low income families right now- but the gas tax is a tiny part of that issue. I also think that we should not respond to Putin's brutal invasion by letting him worsen the condition of Virginia roads through de-funding repair work.

I think we are missing the point here. We should not be clinging to our gasoline lifestyle, we should rather be reducing our use of gasoline and Putin's power to blackmail us through gas prices. There is the added bonus that reducing our use of fossil fuels will reduce the carbon emissions that threaten our grandchildren with climate change. We need to look at the big picture, and think beyond the next 90 days!

J. Christopher Wiegard

Chester

