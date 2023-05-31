Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 27, voters across the area were treated to a mailer from the Amy Laufer campaign that loudly and blatantly misrepresented Kellen Squire’s position on abortion. It was so falsely misrepresented that I think it’s fair to call it a lie, and a lie that she knowingly spread. Laufer has stated multiple times the only difference between her and Squire is with experience; she has said they both have the same policies. Well, either they do or they don’t. Amy cannot have it both ways. She is either lying in the mailer or lying in her statements.

I think she knows that experience matters, and Squire being the only candidate in Virginia who's actually provided life-saving abortion care is important to the voters of our district.

Amy’s willingness to do anything to get elected extends to the fact that she’s even eligible to run in this race, buying a $1.5 million house in the county in 2019 for eligibility, making housing another example of how experience matters in this race.

Most people who move out of Charlottesville into the county do so because they have no other option. Amy moved by choice, and by choice she is contributing to the affordable housing crisis. Laufer’s Charlottesville home that she still owns went on the rental market this week, and she raised the rent 49% over what she had it at had four years ago.

Kellen knows what it’s like to barely afford a single home, but also what it’s like to be a renter. We need a candidate who understands the housing struggles that most of us face, not one who chooses to benefit from an exploitative market. Laufer has made bad decisions on housing and on her campaign. We cannot send her to Richmond to make more.