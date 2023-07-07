In response to the storm and tree article by Hawes Spencer on July 6 in The Daily Progress, I want to say that, in general, large and old trees can live a long time with a hollow or rotten center.

There is a good-sized outer circumference of the trunk which is alive and strong. Crowns of large trees may need thinning, now that we have so much harsh weather.

Neighbors on and near Gillespie Street said this particular wind was fierce and sounded like a derecho.

Large trees are a huge value during climate change. They retain more carbon and rain water than small trees, cooling our world and providing clean air. They provide great storm water absorption and shade.

We owe a lot of gratitude to people who let their trees live to be mature in age. Large trees add so much to our canopy, plus the value of ecosystem services they provide.