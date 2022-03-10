Letter: Killing in the name of Heaven

As I listened to Vladimir Putin’s speech of Feb. 21, 2022, I thought I heard him invoke spirituality and Christianity as part of his rationale for considering Ukraine as historically—and currently—Russian. Turns out, he did. Since that “God-given” affinity seemed to be the rationale for his ordering an unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine, I was curious about how the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, His Holiness Patriarch Kiriil of Moscow and All of Russia, reacted.

At the start of the invasion on Feb. 24 Kiriil referred to it as the “conflict,” sort of like the “recent unpleasantness” that southerners used to call the Civil War. He also wrote that the impending slaughter was a “tragedy,” like an earthquake or tornado over which no one had any control. He referred to “divisions and disagreements” that just arose apparently for no reason through no one’s fault. As far as he was concerned, “all parties to the conflict” should be careful not to cause civilian casualties. (Aren’t there good people on both sides?) All in all, he didn’t otherwise seem to disagree with Putin’s notion of how to violently create “one Russia”, so long as not too many civilians got killed.

Any possible ambiguity was erased in his Feb. 27 homily. He offered a special prayer: “May the Lord preserve the Russian land. When I say ‘Russian,’ I use the ancient expression [and] ... the land which now includes Russia and Ukraine and Belarus and other tribes and peoples. That the Lord may protect the Russian land against external enemies, against internal disorders…” “Internal disorder” is to “invasion” as “legitimate political discourse” is to “insurrection.” Putin’s defense at his war crimes trial? Killing Ukrainians was justified by my deeply held religious belief, with which Patriarch Kiriil agreed.

As the song “One Tin Soldier“ reminds, “Do it the name of heaven, you can justify it in the end.”

Robert Little, Jr.

Crozet