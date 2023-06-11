There are votes you cast out of civic duty, and there are votes you cast with genuine personal excitement. Casting my ballot for Kellen Squire to be 55th District delegate is the latter. Kellen has dedicated his life to saving lives and advocating for expanded public health, a cleaner environment and the rights of all our people.

Kellen is the real deal: a working-class guy who understands and advocates for families that are struggling to make ends meet and depend on great public schools to ensure their kids’ future success. He will fight to make sure that opportunities are not determined by your race or ZIP code.

Kellen’s humble commitment to working folks is what has made the attacks on him feel elitist at best and dishonest at worst. He has been very clear about his support for a woman’s right to choose, and backs those words with actions. He fights for candidates who will protect the reproductive rights of women across Virginia; his work as an emergency room nurse speaks even louder than words. Kellen has pointed out what I and other pro-choice advocates believe: that Democrats are the true pro-life party, that being pro-life means supporting child care, universal health care, making it affordable to raise and educate a child, ensuring clean air and water for them to breathe and drink. Taking Kellen’s words out of context is disingenuous and totally misrepresents his adamant support for a woman’s right to choose.

We need more pro-choice champions like Kellen who refuse to cede ground to those who claim to care about life but then advocate for policies that make it harder and harder to raise a healthy family.

Kellen is a person of great integrity. I have total confidence that he will protect not just reproductive rights but professional, affordable, dignified access for any woman in Virginia choosing to exercise that right. I also know he will continue to hold politicians in both parties accountable for taking corporate political action committee money and will advocate for expanded voting rights, affordable housing, and more inclusive democracy reforms. He listens to and engages all our neighbors, which is why he has more small donations than any other primary candidate in Virginia. Electing Kellen is not just a chance for us to have a great champion for democracy but also to have someone committed to building a bigger Democratic coalition that includes all citizens who share our values— even those who may speak with a different accent or terminology.

Electing Kellen would be a real win for our community. Allowing the dishonest politics aimed his way to succeed would just fuel the cynicism that leaves so many potential voters sitting on the sidelines. That is why the whole Perriello family is voting for Kellen; and we hope yours will too.

Linda Perriello Ivy