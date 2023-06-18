In lieu of endorsements ahead of this year’s Democratic primary, The Daily Progress has requested candidates provide a single statement from a supporter of their choosing. Here, voters — not the candidate and not anyone paid by the candidate’s campaign — will make their case for their camp before primary ballots are cast on Tuesday.

I wanted to take a moment to share with you my enthusiasm and appreciation for Katrina Callsen's positive campaign for the House of Delegates' 54th District. As chair of the Albemarle County School Board, she is the only currently elected official running in this race, and she has led with grace through the pandemic and in our currently polarized political climate. She is also the deputy city attorney for Charlottesville, giving her a unique view of the needs and resources of both the city and county.

Over the course of this journey, Katrina has held dozens of events in living rooms and public spaces throughout the district, listening to our concerns and sharing her vision for the future. She has personally knocked on doors all year, engaging in hundreds of conversations with voters. Every Saturday at the Ix Farmers Market, Katrina has been doing the same, sharing potential solutions and listening to our ideas. She has made sure that her story, platform and passion for critical issues, such as women's rights, education, gun safety and climate change, reached our mailboxes through informative mailings, and I have also enjoyed her positive videos. I appreciate how Katrina has been able to communicate her views without denigrating the views of her opponents; she works hard to stay positive, and I believe she will govern in a similar way, establishing positive and trusting relationships with her colleagues in state government.

Katrina is a fierce advocate for women's reproductive healthcare, wanting to enshrine a woman's right to choose in the Virginia constitution. She supports a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as an expectation of responsible gun ownership. She is also a relentless defender of public education at a time when Republicans are trying to rewrite our history and banning books. We need her passion and perspective in Richmond.

Finally, Katrina's family history, deeply rooted in the community and in injustice, and the challenges her grandparents and parents faced are testaments to the enduring impact of discriminatory laws. As someone who values equality, justice and the power of education, I find inspiration in Katrina's story and her relentless pursuit of improving our society.

With the primary on Tuesday, I wholeheartedly ask for you to join me in voting for Katrina Callsen for the House of Delegates' 54th District. Together, we can elect a leader who embodies the values we hold dear and works tirelessly to make a positive impact on our district and the state of Virginia.