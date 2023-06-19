Bias with basis equals facts. The intolerance of facts equals prejudice. Prejudice is a direct result of the lack of education. According to Hanna H. Gray, University of Chicago president from 1978 until 1993, "Education should not be intended to make people comfortable: It is meant to make them think." In a hearing of the State Seditions Investigation Commission on April 21, 1949, Robert M. Hutchins, dean of Yale Law School and president of the University of Chicago and a widely published educational philosopher, testified that "the policy of repression of ideas cannot work and has never worked. The alternative to it is the long and difficult road of education. To this, the American people have been committed. It requires patience and tolerance, even in the face of intense provocation."