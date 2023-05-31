Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For several weeks I have been meaning to communicate how important the articles by Jane Dunlap Sathe have been. Her outstanding work has been just about the only local coverage that has consistently appeared in the local newspaper.

I regret my praise of that excellent journalist will hide beneath my utter chagrin after reading the terrible article about the changes coming on June 27.

Someone assumes that every subscriber can access “e-editions.” Have the deciders surveyed how many subscribers actually use the internet? Many people will no longer be able to read the paper because they aren’t “connected" or even have access due to where they live.

Another problem that occurred to me: What about the loyal and overworked people who have delivered the paper day after day? Their dedication must mean nothing to the newspaper.

And I wonder how the post office people are going to handle this change. I have been aware for several years now that much mail is delayed or lost. Not too long ago, I received some mail that had been postmarked more than a month previously. Chances are, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays will come and go with either no paper, or one not delivered on time. Media deliveries are inconsistent; rarely does the Nelson County Times arrive on the Thursday it is dated.

In sum, I am intensely disappointed in the decision to forgo all the good results of the 130-plus years the “Daily Progress has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news.” This is regress, not progress.