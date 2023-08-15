Fast Track Initiative connects early childhood education programs with educators

A recent workforce survey in Virginia found that almost half of early care and education centers struggle to staff their programs. The result of these staffing shortages is that over 50% of centers turn families away because they are unable to serve as many children as usual, leaving working families scrambling for child care. Centers participating in the Virginia Child Care Subsidy Program, serving our most vulnerable families, reported an average of three teacher vacancies. Waitlists are ever expanding, as there simply aren’t enough teachers in the field to meet the growing demand of parents needing reliable services.

Parents want to go to work knowing that their children are safe and learning. For Virginia to have a fully thriving economy and workforce, we must meet the needs of working families by increasing access to affordable, quality child care. That requires addressing the early education workforce shortage.

I’m proud to serve on the board of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, which recently expanded its Early Educator Fast Track Initiative into Charlottesville and the surrounding area to address the ongoing child care staffing shortage impacting parents, employers and communities. The initiative aims to connect local early childhood education programs with newly trained early childhood educators. Fast Track trainees will be paid a competitive wage, receive four weeks of paid online and on-site training, and have guaranteed job placement with bonuses at six months and one year of employment.

Initiatives like this one are crucial to easing the critical teacher shortage. By welcoming new talent, the Fast Track Initiative seeks to both strengthen individual early care and education programs and champion the significant contributions and importance of the early education workforce.

If you know someone who loves to work with kids and could benefit from a career in early childhood education, please encourage them to apply. The need is great, and the career is fulfilling. More information is available at www.vecf.org/fasttrack/.