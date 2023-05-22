Thank you for reporting on the proposed development of the properties around 104 Stadium Road. I hope your headline does not come to pass: “House’s fate set in stone.” The property and those adjacent to it are a smart site for a large student housing complex and a “gateway project” as the developer’s agent said.

Though the home doesn't appear to have any "historical significance" to our city or the university, it is a handsome home built from regional stone that was used in many 1920s homes around Charlottesville. Protecting it would add authenticity and a sense of place, anchoring to Charlottesville and the university’s two-century history whatever is built.

On the developer’s, Subtext’s, website are 11 completed student housing projects. These are attractive, but say nothing about the location. For example, the one at Missouri could be exchanged with the one at Tennessee or Michigan. The generic and monolithic styles of recent student housing in Charlottesville buildings has already erased some of our city’s past.

By integrating the stone home into the design of the student housing, a continuity with the distinct local architecture is retained. The stone home could be attached to the new building and transformed into study spaces, a social area, casual dining or guest rooms.

Preserving the stone home could also be a model for Charlottesville of how to handle pending densification by sustaining the character and beauty of our city rather than demolishing it. It would be a “gateway” to a mindful approach to our city's change and growth.

Residents should ask City Council and the planning Commission to save the stone home at 104 Stadium Road when the new project is presented for approval.