As a law student during the “free speech” movement of the ‘60s, the headline on page A3 of last Saturday’s edition, “Court Upholds Tech Bias Policy," got my immediate attention.

Having read the entire decision from Virginia’s 4th Circuit Court, I am shocked that any judge, let alone a federal circuit court judge, would endorse what, in my view, amounts to state-sponsored censorship of students’ constitutionally protected free speech. The decision, especially the lengthy dissent of Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, is well worth reading for any student of American history, indeed for anyone concerned with the ever-encroaching reach of government into our lives.

For those who may lack the time and/or patience to wade through the entire decision, this is my reading of the case: At Virginia Tech, any student may anonymously report what he/she believes to represent an expression of “bias” ( a term which, as applied, could cover almost anything with which another may disagree or be offended) to the university’s “Bias Intervention and Response Team,” whereupon the alleged offender may be “invited” before one or more officials for appropriate reeducation (my words here). Though portrayed as a benign means of insuring “civility” on campus and in the classroom, the net effect will clearly be to silence those whose viewpoints aren’t shared by the majority — what the courts have for years described as a “chilling effect” on free and open discourse. Ironically, according to Wilkerson’s dissent, a tenured Tech professor described the student plaintiffs in the case as “conservative shitbags” and “bigots” — this from a senior member of the faculty ostensibly devoted to advancing “civility” on campus. Wonder if the professor has himself been called before the Bias Intervention and Response Team!

A second, equally insidious policy challenged in the case involves Tech’s prohibition of petition-gathering and literature distribution except at pre-reserved locations, and then only if one or more of the participants are members of, or sponsored by, a university-recognized organization. This so-called “Informational Activities Policy” appears much like the repressive conduct which spawned the free speech movement at U.C. Berkeley back in the ‘60s.

If there is one bright spot in all this, it may be that the Virginia Tech case appears to be an outlier. According to the dissenting opinion, at least three other circuit courts have found Tech-like policies to be an illegal restraint on free speech. Perhaps those courts, unlike the 4th Circuit judges in the Tech case, saw Tech’s policies for what they were: a frightening drift toward Orwellian “Big Brother” practices.

I hope the plaintiffs in the Tech case have the means to take their case to the Supreme Court, and do so.