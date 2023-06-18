In lieu of endorsements ahead of this year’s Democratic primary, The Daily Progress has requested candidates provide a single statement from a supporter of their choosing. Here, voters — not the candidate and not anyone paid by the candidate’s campaign — will make their case for their camp before primary ballots are cast on Tuesday.

I have known and worked with Dave Norris for the past 13 years, dating back to his time as mayor of Charlottesville, and I could not be more certain that he possesses the experience, the temperament and the integrity to represent the 54th District in the Virginia General Assembly at what is a critically important time.

At a time when our political system, here and across the country, is dominated by division, Dave brings a long and successful track record as a consensus builder. From the time I met him, when I was a program director for Ready Kids and he was mayor, I have been impressed by the fact that Dave Norris is consistent in his beliefs, in his stands, in his policy perspectives and in his friendship.

In a world where the discourse is too often dominated by the loudest voices in the room, Dave always takes in and encourages conversation with people who might not agree with him — always meeting them with curiosity instead of condemnation. This is the kind of leadership we in the 54th District should not only desire but demand, especially at such a critical time in the history of our district and our commonwealth.

As a woman, a feminist and as director of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, I am continually impressed with Dave Norris’ commitment to protecting and expanding women’s reproductive rights, particularly in the post-Roe world in which we find ourselves today. He understands that a woman’s bodily autonomy includes her right to live in the world free from violence, sexual assault and harassment. This commitment extends beyond reproductive justice and women’s rights, to gender justice, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections and more.

At a time when we who support these rights don’t have an inch of ground to spare against the forces that are fully engaged in their erasure, we need someone in Richmond who has the experience, the skill and the commitment to speak up and to show up.

For as long as I have known him, Dave Norris has shown up. I’ve watched him show up for the families served by Ready Kids who were working to get out of poverty and find stable and affordable housing. I’ve watched him show up for the houseless population in our district, starting with his co-founding of PACEM, or People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, and continuing through his time as mayor and in his leadership in the nonprofit community. I’ve watched him show up for women, for gender rights and for all the things that matter in these divisive political times.

As impressive as these efforts have been, it is how Dave Norris approaches these issues that is most important. Politics to him is not a blood sport, but rather an ongoing effort to find common ground, to push for the “we” over the “me.” This rare quality, added to his vast experience across a wide swath of issues impacting the people of this district, makes Dave Norris the perfect person to carry the voices of the 54th District to Richmond.