It reflects on Chris Henry and Stony Point Development Group that they, in a recent article states, “learned only in the past few weeks” that the Dairy Market’s neighbors don’t believe the project and its planned expansion are meeting city objectives.

What’s not stated in the article is the distrust earned by a developer who makes and then breaks commitments to neighbors. I’m thinking of Old Trinity Church which, post-renovation, 10th & Page residents were told would become a space open to and accessible to them. I would guess other claims as well — like Dairy Market parking not becoming a persistent disruption to residents with already limited parking and insufficient public transportation options.

What’s not mentioned in the article is Stony Point’s impersonal and ahistorical approach to “dialogue” with those who are and will be most immediately impacted. That the "look of the project will change based on feedback" misses the point. Yes, the proposed project’s rendering of a mural depicting Black women (generated by a team with no Black presence) is a big mistake, but the pushback is not merely about looks.

The pushback is about not engaging a public process with integrity. It’s about understanding the legacy of razing Vinegar Hill — not as a past or isolated story but an experience continuing to be deeply felt and lived by Black residents who remain in the city — and those displaced by the very qualities Stony Point pushes forward. And while the destruction of Vinegar Hill may be “widely viewed as a tragic mistake,” its architects moved with similar entitlement and absence of accountability.

When I listen to Ms. Rosia Parker’s words, I hear no ounce of exaggeration. It’s time to listen with both ears, an open mind and engaged heart. #RespectTheNeighborhoodCville.