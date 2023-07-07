As the head of Field School of Charlottesville, a local, all-boys independent middle school, I am writing in response to your April 29, 2023, article “Henley Middle School students protest cut recess.”

While we do not condone the students’ behaviors, we believe that concerns over the recess cuts are warranted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, both recommend that students are physically active and engaged with their peers in activities of their choice daily. The AAP recommends 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day for adolescents. The benefits of recess time cited by the CDC include:

Increasing levels of physical activity.

Improving memory, attention and concentration.

Helping students stay on task in classrooms

Reducing disruptive behavior.

Improving a students’ social and emotional development.

Field School has found this to be true: In providing 75 minutes of free and structured play per day, we see that a commitment to recess and physical activity contributes to each individual’s growth, overall academic success and an improvement in the fabric of our community.

According to your article, “Parents say the 20-minute recess period that was cut this year at Henley did not leave students with a single remaining recess but rather a lunch break.” With the absence of this opportunity for physical activity, it is not surprising that schools “have seen multiple reported instances of misconduct and unrest in recent months.”

Research and our experience suggest that reduced or no recess time during a school day does not improve educational outcomes. The “play” of recess is a valuable, albeit informal, learning time. It nurtures a student’s growth, contributes to their enjoyment of school and supports overall success in school.