In lieu of endorsements ahead of this year’s Democratic primary, The Daily Progress has requested candidates provide a single statement from a supporter of their choosing. Here, voters — not the candidate and not anyone paid by the candidate’s campaign — will make their case for their camp before primary ballots are cast on June 20.

On paper, it’s easy to see that Creigh Deeds is an impressive legislator: A pragmatic progressive, Creigh passed more bills than any other lawmaker in 2023, making him the most effective legislator in the commonwealth. He’s secured major endorsements from America’s top gun reform leader Gabby Giffords and her life-saving organization Giffords PAC. He's also secured endorsements from Virginia’s top abortion access and women’s rights advocacy groups, REPRO Rising VA, formerly NARAL Pro-Choice VA, the VA National Organization for Women PAC, as well as more than 75 other local and statewide leaders and organizations. While his resume is part of the reason why I’m voting for him, it is certainly not the only one.

Throughout his career in the General Assembly, Creigh has never lost sight of the issues that matter or the communities that he serves. I spent the last year working with Creigh through the State and Local Government Policy Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law. He and I worked together to pass legislation to improve mental health care for Virginia’s most vulnerable. I got to know him well over the course of the year, and it was this experience that revealed to me just how crucial he is to the Virginia Senate.

What struck me most about Creigh is his total lack of ego: While his resume is long, he will never be the person to tell you that. He cares deeply about doing what’s best for his constituents and for Virginia, not about doing what’s best for him. This is part of why he is such an effective coalition builder — there is no ego that gets in the way of compromise. After working with him this past year, it became clear that his colleagues not only respect him but also genuinely like working with him. It’s not hard to see why. To meet Creigh is to instantly feel like you have a friend, like your problems are his and like he is your biggest champion.

In any election, the issues are important. And on the issues alone, I would vote for him time and time again. But Creigh’s value in the Senate transcends the issues. His value is greater than the sum of the bills he passed this year — which, by the way, is a whopping 26. Creigh’s value lies not only in his political effectiveness, but in his humility, his strength and his compassion.

In the Senate, Creigh leads by example to put people over politics, no matter the situation, and reminds us that being a good senator requires being a good person. Creigh is good on the issues, because he is just plain good. He is a reminder of what politics often isn’t, but always should be: selfless, kind and for the greater good. His constituents, the state of Virginia and the General Assembly are all better off because of him, and that is why I am voting for Creigh Deeds on June 20 and encourage you to do the same.