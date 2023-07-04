The headline in The Daily Progress on June 19 reads, "City employees are unionizing." My response is "So what?"

As a member of the Alexandria city employee union for decades, I will explain my experiences with their union. For a while, I served as volunteer treasurer of the Alexandria city union. The union was a paper tiger.

In 1969, my starting salary with the city of Alexandria was just over $6,000 per year. When I retired after 31 years of dedicated service and with a master's degree in urban planning, my final salary had risen to just over $41,000 per year.

One of our many city managers abused city employees by adding five unpaid required hours per week to the city employees, making the workweek total 45 hours. This was to require city employees to take an unpaid hour each day for lunch. The union did nothing to object.

So why fear a Charlottesville city employees union? It won't likely matter at all.