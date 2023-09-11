We are all more than our worst moments.

This is my 11th year teaching history at Charlottesville High School, and I felt compelled to respond to the recent article headlined “Another Charlottesville High School brawl filmed, circulated online.”

Unfortunately, student fights happen at many high schools in Central Virginia every week. In fact, 1 in 3 school leaders nationwide reported an increase in fights in a May 2022 survey by the U.S. Department of Education. Some students are struggling to readjust to life after pandemic-induced isolation, and this can be exacerbated by community tensions outside the confines of a high school. So as I read the piece, I wondered: Why is Charlottesville High getting singled out as the only school with these issues? Why is CHS being presented by this newspaper as a school where violence and dissent are the singular narratives?

As a former reporter for this newspaper’s education beat, I have much respect for the special power and burden that comes with helping a community better understand itself. What you all choose to focus on shapes people’s perceptions. And by focusing primarily on the fights at Charlottesville High, you are narrowing the community’s view of the school. You are sharing an incomplete story of who we are. This is how stereotypes develop and spread.

A more complete story of Charlottesville High is that the vast majority of students (99%) do not get into fights. Black Knight Nation is a vibrant community — the most diverse high school in Central Virginia — with creative, committed, encouraging teachers and dynamic, hardworking students. It’s a community in which students work the night shift at UVa hospital and Walmart. Where a female student plays second base on our varsity baseball team.

Where a teacher makes homemade signs for his students who play football and waves them in the stands on a Friday night. Where teachers sing Sam Cooke songs and recite Chinese poetry for an audience of students and families to raise money for a choir field trip. It’s a community in which a principal break-dances for his staff to hype them up a week before the start of school.

Charlottesville High is not perfect, but it deserves to be known for more than its worst moments. I invite you to seek out and capture more of the stories — the difference-makers, the relationships, the special events — that make Black Knight Nation a unique, joy-filled place. And those stories might not be trending on social media.