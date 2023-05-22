Rep. Bob Good does not seem to care about the needs or desires of his constituents who are not completely in accord with him. I have tried multiple times to share my beliefs and desires with him, and he can’t or won’t hear them. I have also tried to find ways to connect with him on things that seem straightforward and noncontroversial, such as improved infrastructure, and he won’t respond directly. No matter what I share with him through correspondence, his response to me is a variation on “We must stop the radical Democrats.”

Rep. Good, I am a Democrat, and I am not a radical.

It is not radical to care for those who have less than we do, through no fault of their own. It is not radical to preserve our earth for future generations. It is not radical to allow medical decisions to be made between a patient and their doctor. It is not radical to teach all American history, even the unflattering. And, it is not radical to meet our financial responsibilities. Do not force the U.S. into default by insisting on non-negotiable budget cuts. It could have devastating consequences worldwide.

Rep. Good, please consider the needs and perspectives of all your constituents. Please stop insulting those of us who don’t agree with you; find ways to connect with and work with us instead.

You proudly proclaim in your newsletters that “I will never forget that I am here to serve you!” You are not living up to that promise; you have done nothing for me.