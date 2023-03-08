An Open Letter to Mr. Bert Ellis and Governor Youngkin:

Mr. Ellis:

Your actions and words are reprehensible. Though the student on The Lawn in 2020 was practicing hate speech, I believe, and the University should have sanctioned and reprimanded them, your plan to cut down the sign was illegal and reckless.

Your history of blocking open discourse during your time as a student leader at the University is understandable, since presumably you grew up in a bigoted community and/or family like many of us in the mid-late 20th century. However, that only would be forgivable if you would mature, lose your prejudices, and admit and ask forgiveness for your past expressions of bigotry, rather than make excuses.

Doubling down and refusing to apologize to the University, its Student Council, the Cavalier Daily, and the Administration shows incredibly poor judgment.

It’s true that there are problems with the governance of the University, and as with most universities and colleges, it’s deplorable how our alma mater continues to slide far left. However, you are not the man to right the wrongs of the University. You have been reckless, offensive, childish, and pigheaded and refuse to act in a civil manner. Your actions and words are embarrassing to the university, and you are a poor representative and public face of it. You do not represent our wishes, hopes or tactics.

Please resign from the Board of Visitors. And know that you misspelled “numbnuts.”

Governor Youngkin:

Doubling down and affirming Mr. Ellis’s nomination after it became clear his nomination, to say nothing of his confirmation, to the Board of Visitors is offensive to so many of us, was an example of your poor judgment. Putting yourself in league with that man does not leave one with a favorable impression of your motives or tactics. Please remove him. This is embarrassing to normal conservatives and Republicans like myself. Incivility should not be rewarded.

KIRKLAND DAVIS

Crozet

Class of 1990, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences