In lieu of endorsements ahead of this year’s Democratic primary, The Daily Progress has requested candidates provide a single statement from a supporter of their choosing. Here, voters — not the candidate and not anyone paid by the candidate’s campaign — will make their case for their camp before primary ballots are cast on Tuesday.

As a former member of the Charlottesville School Board and past president of the Charlottesville Downtown Foundation, I rise in support of Bellamy Brown for the seat in the Virginia House of Delegates' 54th district.

I first became aware of Bellamy when he played soccer for the Venable district team. My son’s team was from Burnley-Moran. He was an incredible athlete for his age, but more importantly, he was very easygoing and friendly to participants on both teams. I was lucky to continue what became a friendship as he progressed into higher soccer league play while I was on the school board. I’m very proud of the Charlottesville school system and happy to support one of its students.

As long as I’ve known him, he was an even-handed moderator and thus a problem solver. He hasn’t changed a bit. As a Democrat today, he looks at both sides of an issue before choosing a direction. Given that nobody can clearly delineate what a progressive is in a political sense, I go for the problem solver.

Bellamy Brown is the grandson of the well-known Rev. C. H. Brown, and on his mother’s side, the grandson of Patricia Daniels, one of the Burley Nursing School graduates recently honored by the University of Virginia. Four generations back, his grandfather Fairfax Taylor and his son James T.S. Taylor were both recognized in the history books as leaders in the fight against slavery and fierce defenders of human rights. James was one of 200 black soldiers that fled the Confederacy from Charlottesville to fight for the Union and became one of 24 Black men first elected to public office in Virginia at the beginning of Reconstruction.

Folks, no amount of cash can buy this man’s lineage, nor his credentials. He’s a Marine; a JMU graduate on the GI Bill; he was selected to receive the Family Friendly Seal of Approval; he is a graduate of UVa’s Sorensen Institute; he is a former chairman of the Police Civilian Oversight Board; and currently he is commissioner of the Charlottesville Minority Business Commission.

I know this young man. Because he takes on the tough issues, solves problems with great success and is an important part of our Charlottesville history, I am confident Bellamy Brown will demonstrate great leadership as a delegate in the 54th District.