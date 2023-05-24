I write in regard to an article “Second arrest made in Hardy Drive shooting case” published on the front page on Thursday May 4, 2023. The article, with headshot of Mr. Wayne, announces his arrest and, within the first paragraph, declares a criminal relationship to the “fatal February shooting on Hardy Dr.” Two paragraphs later the report, recalls the circumstances of the tragic February 2023 shooting of Nicklous Pendleton, again relaying Mr. Wayne’s involvement.

The next day, May 5th, The Daily Progress front page contains a vertical column announcing, “No bail” for Mr. Wayne- again with a headshot.

That same day under a small “correction” banner- on page 8- the Progress offers:

a story…titled “Second arrest made in Hardy Drive shooting case” erroneously said the charges were in relation to a February 2023 Hardy Drive Shooting.

These aren’t simple facts for a back page correction. This is a matter of fact, of personhood and of journalistic integrity and trust. It involves individuals and families in a town grieving and raw. Your back page correction does nothing to repair the harm of your repeated public linking of a man, a name and a face, to the recent murder of another beloved young man. Your correction assumes no responsibility and invisibilizes the felt, lived impact. It offers no explanation for how the mistake was made. Was the story based on a direct report from the Charlottesville Police Department? The public CPD news release mentions no link to the February 2023 shooting. What is the source of such faulty and injurious reporting?

I am disappointed but not surprised. The community deserves better. The people and families involved deserve better.