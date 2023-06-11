I support Amy Laufer for House of Delegates District 55, because with Amy what you see is what you get. When Amy speaks, you do not need to worry about whether she is engaged in political gamesmanship trying to convince different people or groups that she has different positions. Amy has dedicated her life to public service. From the founding of Virginia’s List to being a member of the Charlottesville School Board to to being an advocate for families — especially those with disabilities — Amy simply desires to help others and make the world a better place. She’s never needed a title to show up for our community, but I know that there is so much more work she could do for us in Richmond!

When it comes to choosing a candidate to support I give great consideration to the things they have done, not just the things that they’ve said. Being able to trust someone’s word matters, but what I really look for in a candidate is their character. Part of the reason that I ended my campaign for this seat is because I knew that I know Amy’s character. Amy does the things she does, not because it will get her votes, but because she knows that it is the right thing to do for our community.

There was a time when the body of work of a person running for office mattered. We need to return to that model. As a local resident of this district, I have both watched and admired how involved Amy is in so many good works. She has selflessly devoted her time and expansive talents in many ways. She serves on the Albemarle County Department of Social Services Advisory Board; the board of the Albemarle Foundation for Education, Virginia’s Disability Commission and the board of directors for the Arc of the Piedmont — to name just a few. Amy Laufer’s body of work is what makes her the most qualified candidate and is what gives me confidence in knowing that she will be the best delegate to represent the 55th District. I know that there won’t be a learning curve with her, she’s been working on behalf of our community for decades!

Now more than ever, it is critical that we select an individual who will protect a woman’s right to choose, protect the marginalized communities from right-wing extremism, support both the individual’s right to live the life that is right for them while preventing government from dictating how people can live their lives, work hard to reduce the inexcusable slaughter of so many in our country who daily are the victims of gun violence and ensure the application of the rule of law to everyone. Put campaigning aside and vote for the person whose actions speak louder than words.

Through her words and her actions; by how she has served her community and the public, I trust Amy Laufer to get the job done!

Donna Price Scottsville