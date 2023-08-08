I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for our Albemarle County Emergency Services personnel.

When my husband passed away suddenly while driving us on a country road, the EMTs, firemen and police officers who responded were all extremely thoughtful, caring, kind and professional. They were a great support at the most difficult time in my life.

I would like to give special thanks to officer Morris, who even stopped by my home the next day to make sure that I was OK and not alone.

I also need to thank the wonderful lady, Mrs. Gentry, whose front yard we ended up in, who got out her nurse's bag and gave my husband CPR until the EMTs arrived and gave me such warm support.

I am so grateful to everyone involved that day and feel so blessed to live in such a caring community.

Many thanks also to so many who reached out to offer help and support: friends, the local women's groups and the wonderful volunteers and staff at Habitat for Humanity.

The depth of my gratitude cannot be expressed in words.