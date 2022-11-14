111422-cdp-opinion-letter-1_merged

Limit assault weapons to give people a chance

All the pro gunners blame mass shootings on mental problems. But if there were no semi-automatic AR-15s available, how many would be murdered? It seems to me if all weapons were single shot, then fewer people would be killed. It is hard to shoot so many with a bow and arrow from half a football field away, one at a time. Maybe we should only be able to have muzzle loaders available or knives, slingshots, or bows. Let’s give deer, bears and people a chance to grow up.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle

Throneburg was a good candidate

I feel and hope that Josh Throneburg takes pride in a campaign run with integrity and concern for the constituents of Congressional District 5. I did my small part as I feel our district needs someone with his commitment to the needs of the citizens—someone who would represent us fairly and rationally with our interests at heart. I liked his promise to work across party lines, as this is so badly needed in our current political climate

I commend him, his family and the team of Josh for Virginia for a great effort. And I hope we will hear from him again.

Catherine Zuver

Charlottesville

Performance spanned time

On Oct. 11 at UVa’s Old Cabell Hall, the audience was transported back in time when a young Russian pianist displayed abilities more associated with the 19th century than that of the last or the present.

Alexander Malofeev painted pictures with musical colors and tonal production reminiscent of Anton Rubenstein, Franz Liszt, Josef Hoffman and Sergei Rachmaninov, among others. He created these tones by way of the various positions and movements of his fingers, hands and wrists; and an extremely judicious and appropriate use of the pedals.

He carried the musical line brilliantly. It was like listening to a conversation between three people where each person’s voice was clear and distinct. The voices seemed distant from one another as they filled the hall creating a spatial quality so different from a performance where sound simply seems to emanate from one location. For those of us old enough to remember records in “mono” it was a bit like hearing a stereo recording for the first time; with Dolby.

While performing the Moonlight Sonata, you could hear a pin drop. The audience seemed to hold their breath, so captivated at times. Malofeev’s production of color and tonal varieties was done with masterful control and a deliberateness that left nothing to chance. It was evident that he knew precisely what experience he wanted to create for the audience with his own personal interpretation while honoring the vision/intention of the composers.

He just celebrated his 21st birthday. One can only wonder, what will he do over the next 21 years and the 21 years after that I hope I’m around to see and hear it.

Mark Wilson

Albemarle