Letter: Youngkin plastics rule sets us back

- Total waste generated 2018: 35.7 million tons (+9048.7% change since 1960)

- Total sent to landfill: 27.0 million tons (75.6% of total waste generated, +6815.4% change since 1960)

- Total recycled: 3.1 million tons (8.7% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960)

- Total combusted: 5.6 million tons (15.8% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960)

Recycling plastic is expensive and labor-intensive. This process is also challenging to scale to the degree that the world needs to reduce plastic waste significantly. With every regeneration of plastic, the material degrades. So, plastic producers have consistently resorted to creating more virgin plastic instead.

A majority of the plastic produced today, including bags, containers, bottles, cutlery, and packaging, is designed to be single-use. These items, used for mere moments, can take anywhere from 10 to 450 years to decompose. Experts anticipate this problem will only get worse. Many large fossil fuel companies like Exxon Mobil predict a decreased demand for oil and natural gas in the near future. To bolster profits, they are investing in the production of plastic, which is, of course, derived from natural gas and crude oil. The World Economic Forum expects plastic production to double by 2040.

It is unacceptable that Governor Youngkin has rescinded Executive Order 77, which required executive branch state agencies to give up single-use plastics by the end of 2025. This is a blatant step backwards on the path to transitioning away from single use plastics, which harm both people and the environment. Switching instead to focusing on recycling is insufficient and shortsighted.

Recycling alone cannot fix our dependence on single use plastics, nor is it a long term solution. Only 9% of recyclable plastics currently get recycled globally, as the process to sort, decontaminate, and repurpose plastic material is not economically viable. Furthermore, most plastic is not actually able to be recycled - for example, plastic film or black plastic. Finally, most areas in Virginia (and beyond) do not have the capacity to process recycling on site, and end up shipping it overseas where it becomes someone else’s problem. Many countries, such as China, that previously have accepted US recyclables have stopped accepting it, leading to much higher prices of recyclables and causing many localities in the US to throw their recyclables in the landfill - it is just too expensive otherwise.

As a UVA student, I have seen Charlottesville and the University greatly benefit from implementing lower waste strategies. It has given me hope that the Commonwealth is on the right track towards a more sustainable and ethical future. We must not backtrack now. Our only viable option is to continue to transition completely away from plastics and turn towards compostable and reusable solutions - in other words, bring back EO-77. Ultimately, Governor Youngkin must acknowledge the realities of Virginia’s waste problem and put us back on the right track.

Brooke Locasale Crouch

Charlottesville

 

