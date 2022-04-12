Letter: Youngkin plastics rule sets us back

It is unacceptable that Governor Youngkin has rescinded Executive Order 77, which required executive branch state agencies to give up single-use plastics by the end of 2025. This is a blatant step backwards on the path to transitioning away from single use plastics, which harm both people and the environment. Switching instead to focusing on recycling is insufficient and shortsighted.

Recycling alone cannot fix our dependence on single use plastics, nor is it a long term solution. Only 9% of recyclable plastics currently get recycled globally, as the process to sort, decontaminate, and repurpose plastic material is not economically viable. Furthermore, most plastic is not actually able to be recycled - for example, plastic film or black plastic. Finally, most areas in Virginia (and beyond) do not have the capacity to process recycling on site, and end up shipping it overseas where it becomes someone else’s problem. Many countries, such as China, that previously have accepted US recyclables have stopped accepting it, leading to much higher prices of recyclables and causing many localities in the US to throw their recyclables in the landfill - it is just too expensive otherwise.