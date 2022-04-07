Letter: Who controls the education agenda?

Reading my Daily Progress, I have come across a couple of articles that have given me pause. I find that there is a need to find a new chancellor for the State Board of Community Colleges, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin "demanded to be involved" in that selection. There is the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an extremely conservative group that is funded largely by the Koch Brothers Foundation. If we go to their website, alec.org, and peruse under the education section, we will find that Youngkin is virtually a mirror image of what the site focuses on, such as promoting charter schools and parental influence in overseeing the education of our children. Here in our Commonwealth, George Mason University hosts the Institute of Humane Studies to push for libertarian scholars and make the university a "libertarian mecca." Also, in North Carolina, after the Republicans took control of the state legislature in 2010, a mega donor, Art Pope, was appointed budget director. Pope pushed for tax cuts and found cuts in education to fund that initiative. These facts are found in the book, "Dark Money" by Jane Mayer. We must guard the door from where our new governor wishes to lead us.