Letter: Volunteers expand help

As our community celebrates National Volunteer Month, we at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank want to say, "thank you." This annual month of recognition gives everyone who benefits from volunteers the chance to shine a spotlight on the amazing people whose kind and consistent service transforms our communities.

Every day, non-profits across our community are able to live out their mission thanks to the generous spirit of volunteers. Like others at so many area organizations, everyone at the Food Bank remains humbled by the compassion and dedication that these treasured volunteers bring to everything we do—but particularly this year, as we begin returning to some of our normal routines.

This year alone, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has benefited from more than 26,000 volunteer hours and has hosted more than 900 volunteers since last July.

Volunteers’ commitment and sacrifice touch so many lives -- many more than they know or realize. They show up no matter the weather and with trust in their heart as we all navigate continued uncertainty and turmoil. Volunteers make things possible.

So to volunteers everywhere, we want to say, “Thank you for stepping up and lending a hand. Thank you for inspiring all of us, every day. And thank you for all the ways you improve the lives of countless community members served by our non-profits throughout our region.”

The world needs volunteers. We are better together.

Jennifer Clark Robertson

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Volunteer and Food Drive Manager

Colleen Berger

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Volunteer and Food Drive Coordinator