Letter: Tell Congress to support Ukraine

As I sit and watch TV now that Ukraine has been invaded, I wonder: What can we do as a country and a people to support the citizens and government in the Ukraine?

President Biden has struggled to bring NATO together again so that countries can work together for the safety and security of all citizens. Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, it is a small country struggling to maintain its freedom to choose how it's government will be run and how people will live. This situation is just what NATO was founded for. Our strong alliance with European countries should help us all work together to support the Ukrainian people to maintain their freedom.

I am 74 and in the past have seen many countries struggle to find a path to freedom. I remember the silent marches in the Chez Republic, not so long ago. I remember Poland and Lithuania wanting to be free and independent countries. Russia cannot be allowed to take over a country and it’s government by force.

As individuals we can write letters and call our representatives in Washington D.C. Hopefully we can influence our government to be as supportive as possible in the Ukraine. Ask others to participate in letter writing and call making!

I hope that all democratic countries and their citizens will work hard to see that the brave Ukrainian people can retain their sovereignty.

Sandra Cook

Palmyra