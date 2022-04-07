Letter: Plan to limit climate change

Can’t walk or bike there because you can’t safely cross the traffic-filled road?

There’s nothing to do but jump in your car and drive. Then, you sit in a long line of traffic or drive a longer circuitous route so you can get onto a busy highway. Either way, your trip is ten minutes longer than it used to be. You waste time and/or gas. You also generate greenhouse gases (GHG). The usual solution to this problem is more roads. But more roads feed more growth, which leads to more driving and more use of gas. We’re caught in an endless cycle.

Economic development is proposed to finance the infrastructure built to reduce the stresses of growth. More economic growth is needed to pay for past economic development – another endless cycle.

Albemarle County is updating the Growth Management section of its comprehensive plan, which will be viewed through the lens of climate change. In 2014 ,the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change identified economic growth as an important driver of “increases in CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion”. Currently, Albemarle growth management focuses on where development will occur. Under the climate change lens, that focus should be expanded to include how it will occur. Especially important is how economic growth affects land use, increases transportation, housing, and public services demands, and endangers environmental sustainability. All of these can increase GHG emissions, and therefore global warming, and contribute to climate change.

Economic growth must be managed so that it will not increase GHG emissions or deplete natural resources. It must preserve and protect land uses that act as carbon sinks. Available data show the effect of various activities on GHG emissions. Using that data and the climate change lens, development could be planned and built so it achieves carbon neutrality. Let’s stop the cycle.

Patricia Cochran

President, League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area