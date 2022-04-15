Letter: Pence speech based on Constitution, Declaration

I read with genuine disappointment the editor's epistle about former Vice President Pence's speech at UVA on Tuesday. One has to wonder if he was in fact there at all. The comments offered by the Vice President were based on and intrinsically linked to the concept of individual liberty and the freedoms expressly articulated in the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

As to the demographic makeup of the audience and the editor's attempt to indict Pence as a "racist," he failed to mention that the event was free and open to anyone who had the initiative to get there. To imply that the audience represented only those who identify with Pence is beyond absurd, especially when the Vice President was interrupted by thunderous applause no fewer than a dozen times as he delivered his "boring" speech.

lt is a rare moment when any prominent political individual is so revealing as to their beliefs and values as Pence was in his presentation. So if the editor chooses to relegate the VP's comments to a simple "rehash of GOP talking points" vs. a fundamental message to all Americans then I have but one comment for him: If the truth hurts, I am sorry. I cannot help you.

The actual speech can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=w4qp9wjt8xg

Mark Krebs

Charlottesville