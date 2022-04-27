Letter: Open letter to Montpelier CEO

Open letter to Montpelier CEO

Mr. Roy Young, CEO

Montpelier Foundation

Dear Mr. Young,

You are the first CEO of Montpelier in 40 years I have not become personal friends with, and regret we have not had the chance to meet.

Montpelier has been on the top of my list of pleasurable memories since going to the races with my mother in the early 1940’s. The first money I earned as a four-year-old was picking up coke bottles and receiving two cents each for the deposit.

Later, I enjoyed working my oxen there in reenactments with both the Orange County Fair and Wine Festival.

Montpelier is foremost on our list of historical sites where we take our house guests to learn about James Madison, the Constitution, and more recently, your Distinction of Color and Railroad Station exhibits. They have been outstanding in teaching all our history, the latter not being whitewashed. We brought our grandchild to Montpelier to learn about slavery and its history leading to Jim Crow laws and continued ingrained racial injustice.

Backing off the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) agreement to give that group valuable input and recognition, followed by firing many employees, many of whom have become local and national pillars of their professions, after saying the foundation would not retaliate against employees who disagreed with the foundation is unconscionable.

Until this process is reversed, I will not continue to donate to Montpelier; nor will I visit Montpelier; nor will I recommend visits to Montpelier by my house guests and incoming tourists who ask me about local historical features to see.

Please get logical and undo the damage to Montpelier you have created.

Bill Speiden

Somerset