Letter: Montpelier firings were wrong

On April 18, the Montpelier Foundation fired several of their senior staff over a dispute about the role descendants of enslaved people should have in the Foundation’s decision-making. Over the past decade or so, the Foundation has worked closely with the descendant community, and has made much progress in depicting and honoring the lives of the enslaved workers who built and maintained James Madison’s home.

Recent personnel changes in the Foundation’s board and President have resulted in decisions that threaten to undermine that progress. Montpelier staff objected, and were fired. The descendant community objected, and has been cut out of the decision-making process. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns Montpelier, has objected strongly, and been ignored.

It’s difficult to imagine an honorable explanation for the Foundation’s actions. Does someone on the Foundation’s board have a grudge against the descendant community? Is the foundation pursuing a wealthy donor who has ideological problems with the descendants?

In any case, it will be interesting to see which individuals and funding agencies support the Foundation over the next few years, and by implication support the management decisions the Foundation has made recently.

Brian Wright

Fork Union