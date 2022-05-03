Letter: Let's support good teachers

Let’s support good teachers

Here in Albemarle County, we are fortunate to have incredibly talented, committed, and hard-working teachers. Teachers are the bedrock of our public education system. They are highly-trained and compassionate people who have dedicated their careers to educating, caring for, and preparing our students to go on to higher education, join the workforce, and be informed and engaged citizens and community members. No job is more important.

The best way to support our teachers is to grant them a seat at the table and accept their resolution for collective bargaining. At a time of rising inflation and a hot labor market, Albemarle teachers are paid significantly below the statewide average. Nationally, almost a third of new teachers are compelled to take on a second job to make ends meet.

But collective bargaining is about more than compensation. The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed unprecedented challenges and demands on our public schools, and especially our teachers. There has been little time for professional development, and teacher exhaustion and burnout are major risks. One recent study found that over half of educators are considering leaving the profession early. The academic literature is clear: by improving compensation and working conditions, unionization reduces attrition and increases teacher quality. In addition, there is evidence that unionization results in increased academic performance and higher test scores. Moreover, because teacher strikes are prohibited under Virginia law, there is no risk of interruption to the school year or student progress.

May 2-6 is Teacher Appreciation Week. To support our teachers and staff, the Albemarle County School Board should promptly approve their resolution for collective bargaining.

Chris Seaman

Crozet