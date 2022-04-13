Letter: GOP's hypocritical defense of Trump

An editorial cartoon on March 24 looked at Republican senators’ criticism of Supreme Court-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing. The cartoon compared attacks on Judge Jackson for representing criminal defendants with the response of those same senators in trying to protect Donald Trump from being held criminally accountable for his role inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. I am so ashamed of what Trump has done to this nation. I especially hate him for praising Putin for his actions in Ukraine these days. It is awful.