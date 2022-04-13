 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: GOP's hypocritical defense of Trump

  • 0

An editorial cartoon on March 24 looked at Republican senators’ criticism of Supreme Court-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing. The cartoon compared attacks on Judge Jackson for representing criminal defendants with the response of those same senators in trying to protect Donald Trump from being held criminally accountable for his role inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. I am so ashamed of what Trump has done to this nation. I especially hate him for praising Putin for his actions in Ukraine these days. It is awful.

 Ron Gramitz Sr.

 Albemarle

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Call Putin's bluff

U.S. leaders need to stop cowering in fear of Russia’s nuclear capability in the current Ukraine invasion crisis. Putin is bluffing and will-n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert