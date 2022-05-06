Letter: Celebrate Foreign Service workers

As a retired member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in seven countries over more than 20 years of service. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on May 6, a day designated by Congress to honor our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.

From the Afghanistan withdrawal and evacuation to the war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis, diplomacy has been greatly tested this past year. Coming on the heels of a pandemic that forced great changes to the practice of diplomacy, this has been a challenging time for members of the Foreign Service who live and work in U.S. embassies and consulates around the world, serving as America’s first line of defense.

Despite the challenges, the work of diplomacy continues. I applaud our diplomats— members of the Foreign Service and my former colleagues — who work in the countries where they’re posted and with U.S. allies around the world to resolve conflicts and help keep America safe.

On this Foreign Service Day, I write to recognize the service of our diplomats and urge the U.S. government to fully fund the Foreign Service to support our diplomatic efforts at home and abroad. More resources are needed to do this work, not least including increased staffing and ongoing training. Let’s make sure our representatives around the globe have the necessary personnel and resources to meet the needs of the American people.

Susan Shultz

Keene, Virginia

Member, American Foreign Service Association