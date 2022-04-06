Letter: Call Putin's bluff

U.S. leaders need to stop cowering in fear of Russia’s nuclear capability in the current Ukraine invasion crisis. Putin is bluffing and will-not use “nukes” because his economy is already significantly diminished, would be destroyed completely, and a US/NATO response would incinerate him, his industrial base and his legacy.

I was a career naval officer and am a veteran of the Cold War with the Soviet Union, which we won for those who don’t know or forgot. The policy of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) which took us from the ‘60s through the late ‘80s when the Berlin Wall came down and the Soviet Union ultimately collapsed, was a nuclear weapons standoff between “rational” opponents that prevented either party from using such weapons. That policy remains basically unchanged today. Notwithstanding questions about Putin’s mental stability, Russian leadership is likely still rational and not suicidal.

Therefore, as the most powerful country in the world, we need to establish a “No Fly” zone over Ukraine as a complement to our economic sanctions. We and our NATO allies can do the military aviation sanction and tell Putin to land his Air Forces or risk being shot down without concern for a nuclear response. It is a bluff. We called that bluff in the ’62 Cuban missile crisis, which was much more serious, so we can and need to call it again now. The U.S. can also continue to pursue arming the Ukraine air force with attack aircraft to destroy Russian ground forces and help them save their country.

We should act like the most powerful country in the world, which we are. We should do the right thing for the sovereign country of Ukraine to help it remain free.

Capt. Alan Swinger, US Navy (Ret)

Charlottesville