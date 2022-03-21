Letter: Broadway Rivanna bridge is best

The proposed Rivanna River Pedestrian Bridge from the Woolen Mills area onto Pantops is an opportunity to create an amazing convergence of historic buildings, nature, and routes.

Broadway Street leads into the Wool Factory, formerly the historic Woolen Mills now transformed into a world class food and event space. The bridge could cross the River near the railroad bridge, and close to two of the state’s first electric generation plants, a mill ruin, remnants of a canal remnants, and ancient Native American sites. These advantages recommend the Broadway route in almost every way, including the availability of existing parking at the Wool Factory.

The Chesapeake Street alternative puts the Bridge roadway through Riverview Park, originally designed to remain a natural area, its small parking lot currently overwhelmed by users seeking to walk, bike and run along the scenic river pathway.

Proponents of the Chesapeake crossing emphasize the cheaper building costs of the shorter span across the River, without taking into account the long term impacts, including the costs of additional parking, degradation of this natural area popular with city and county residents, young and old alike, and the increased traffic on the narrow and highly travelled Chesapeake Street.

This is short term thinking. Both Albemarle and Charlottesville support environmental protection and sustainability. The Broadway route provides long term benefits of retention of the natural areas and non-expansion of busy Chesapeake Street; these benefits would accrue not only to Albemarle and Charlottesville governments but also to its citizens who daily walk the trail and the natural and urban environment. These should be part of any cost-benefit analysis.

Kay Slaughter

Annie Stafford

Fran Lawrence

Charlottesville