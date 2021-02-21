Opinion/Editorial: Biden plan on schools disappoints

Take Chicago, where elementary and middle schools were supposed to reopen — until the union called a de facto strike. On Feb. 10 the Chicago Teachers Union ratified an agreement to return to schools in March. But teachers, who will be prioritized for vaccines, won’t have to return to classrooms if they have an underlying medical condition or live with someone who does. Most teachers may be able to apply for an exemption.

The agreement also requires in-person instruction to be “paused” for 14 days if a single child in a school tests positive for COVID. All of this means most kids will be stuck learning remotely for the rest of the school year.

Or look at San Francisco, where the teachers union and district agreed to reopen schools once all teachers are vaccinated. Mayor London Breed said Feb. 9 this means schools won’t reopen this year. “We have to do better. We have to think about these children,” she said. Maybe next year.

Incredibly, San Francisco’s school board and union hadn’t even considered a plan to reopen schools for nearly 11 months. Last week the city finally sued the school board to force it to come up with a reopening plan. ...