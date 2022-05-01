Editorial: Albemarle should push Southwood from plan to reality

Reasons to slow walk big ideas will always exist. But there comes a point where commitment to a vision must finally overtake potential risks. Last week’s Albemarle County Planning Commission hearing on the huge Southwood mixed-use project offered an example. The planning commission listened to citizens and discussed a second rezoning for Southwood for four hours. Then, it voted 4-2 to recommend that the county Board of Supervisors move the project forward.

The county staff did not recommend or oppose the rezoning. Several speakers worried about the capacity of schools and the chance that a new school might be needed to accommodate plans by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville to build between 527 and 1,000 homes.

The project takes its name from the proposed redevelopment of the Southwood Mobile Home Park on Hickory Street, near Old Lynchburg Road and just south of I-64. Southwood is one of the few places in the county where poor people can afford to live.

In Albemarle and Charlottesville, low income and middle class families will never be able to participate in the American dream of home ownership until public officials push projects like Southwood from the drawing board to construction. That may require coordination between supervisors and school board members, as well as other forms of cooperation. However, the buildout on both phases of the Southwood project will not be complete until 2035-2040, according to Habitat officials. The schools piece can be worked out by then.

It is time to get moving. Diversifying economically exclusive communities does not happen until talk gives way to action.

Habitat will have plenty of market rate homes in the Southwood project. That remains the case even as it also pledges to folks who now live in Southwood that they can stay in Albemarle. Some Southwood residents spoke at the public hearing. They expressed thanks for the chance to live in a county with such good schools and such good public services. A lot of other low and middle income folks would like that chance, too.

Besides taking care of Southwood’s current residents, Habitat plans affordable housing and apartments in the Southwood redevelopment for additional low and middle income residents. This does not seem to have curtailed interest in market-rate homes because Albemarle remains such a popular place to live.

Economic integration is key to success in projects like Southwood. Clustering the poor never worked. Given the chance, shared interest and pride in home ownership can work. So can learning from people who grew up in different circumstances. Still, Habitat’s CEO Dan Rosensweig told The Daily Progress that Southwood’s developers are “not just making a moral case.” He says data gathered from similar Habitat projects show that property values for market rate homes rise in mixed-income residential communities.

The county approved the first phase of Southwood in 2019. It included up to 450 housing units. Site plans show construction of 335 housing units. Of those, 121 units would be low-income apartments. Habitat plans to build 86 homes for trailer park residents.

Phase two, which the Planning Commission recommended for approval last week, allows a minimum of 527 and a maximum of 1,000 residential units. Of these, Habitat proposes 227 affordable residential units for Southwood families. If some of those families leave, the housing would become available for families making up to 80% of the area’s median household income of roughly $80,000. Space also would be reserved until 2023 for at least 60 low-income housing tax credit apartments.

Besides honoring a commitment to affordable housing, another important reason exists for current Albemarle residents to turn theory into practice. The county taxes trailers in the Southwood Mobile Home Park as personal property at values that are a tiny fraction of what new homes command as permanent residential structures. The land the trailers sit on bring taxes, but those, too, are miniscule compared to developed real estate. Now, consider the revenue stream from the Southwood property with hundreds of new housing units valued conservatively at an average of $300,000 each.

As Rosensweig pointed out: “The tax windfall for the county is astronomical.”