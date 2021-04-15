Bottom trawling harms the ocean - and the climate

These new measurements lend fresh urgency to efforts worldwide to limit or ban bottom trawling. The practice is already restricted in many places, including most of the U.S. West Coast and wide areas near Australia and Europe. If bans could be expanded from less than 3% of the ocean to 3.6% - without any affected trawl operations moving to other areas - the researchers estimate that it would be possible to eliminate 90% of the risk of carbon disturbance.

Bottom-trawling restrictions would have other benefits as well. They're likely to improve harvests for fishermen who use other techniques, such as stationary nets and long lines. Studies suggest that they could allow seafloor ecosystems and fish stocks to recover. Trawling bans also stand to benefit fishing communities over the long term by increasing total catches.