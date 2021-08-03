Wise to bet your life on receiving the vaccine

You can say just about anything with statistics.

For instance, 1,063 fully vaccinated Virginians have been stricken by COVID-19 since January. Seventeen have died. It’s scary to think that even two shots don’t make us bulletproof.

On the other hand, 4.5 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated, which means those folks’ chances of getting COVID during that time were less than 1 in 4,000.

Fewer than 1% of Virginians who have died from COVID-19 since late January were fully vaccinated. The figures are pretty much the same nationwide. In May, only 150 of 18,000 COVID fatalities in the U.S. were in that category.

Nothing much in life is perfect, including the vaccines for COVID-19, and every life lost is a human tragedy. However, if you are playing the odds, bet your money — and your life —on getting vaccinated.

Still, only 59% of Virginians have received at least one dose (71% of adults), according to a recent Free Lance-Star article. It’s even worse in the some health districts.

Some of the hesitancy could be because the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t yet given full approval for the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. But full approval will happen.