OpinionEditorial: Plot thickens in parole board controversy

The alarming case of the Virginia Parole Board’s handling of decisions is attracting increasing concern — and rightly so.

Now Gov. Ralph Northam has demanded all records relating to an inspector general’s report on the issue. He has said he wants an outside investigation into allegations that the board violated state law as well as its own policies.

Last summer, the state Office of the Inspector General determined that the Virginia Parole Board and its former chairperson had committed those violations while granting parole to the murderer of a police officer, among other cases of concern. The killer had been serving a life term.

The investigation found that the board failed to give proper notification to a prosecutor before granting parole; did not earnestly attempt to contact the victim’s family beforehand, as required; and also denied an alleged victim in a separate case the chance to address the board, among other issues.

Details also were sought at the time by the news media, but documents supplied under Freedom of Information requests were so heavily redacted as to be almost useless. Journalists relied instead on such material as an apparent draft of the report obtained through unofficial channels.