OpinionEditorial: Plot thickens in parole board controversy

The alarming case of the Virginia Parole Board’s handling of decisions is attracting increasing concern — and rightly so.
Now Gov. Ralph Northam has demanded all records relating to an inspector general’s report on the issue. He has said he wants an outside investigation into allegations that the board violated state law as well as its own policies.
Last summer, the state Office of the Inspector General determined that the Virginia Parole Board and its former chairperson had committed those violations while granting parole to the murderer of a police officer, among other cases of concern. The killer had been serving a life term.
The investigation found that the board failed to give proper notification to a prosecutor before granting parole; did not earnestly attempt to contact the victim’s family beforehand, as required; and also denied an alleged victim in a separate case the chance to address the board, among other issues.
Details also were sought at the time by the news media, but documents supplied under Freedom of Information requests were so heavily redacted as to be almost useless. Journalists relied instead on such material as an apparent draft of the report obtained through unofficial channels.
This new material deepens concerns that not only did the board fail to allow comment from or give notification to people involved in the murder case as required, but that the then-chairman might have been operating from a position of bias.
Adrianne Bennett had often stated that she believed the convicted murderer was innocent, and she even was “soliciting others to write recommendation letters of support on [his] behalf,” said a version of the report recently obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Such activities would be a violation of the board’s responsibility to weigh cases fairly and impartially.
Some of these allegations apparently were not included in the final version of the report, and the governor’s office says “it is clear the public needs to better understand why and how the OSIG determined that these initial allegations were insufficient to include in their final report, and individuals named in this document deserve the opportunity to defend their reputations against these assertions.”
Others besides the governor have called for a higher investigation.
Sens. John Bell, D-Loudoun, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, wrote last month to Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, requesting a select committee with subpoena power to launch that investigation.
But Virginia law doesn’t grant such authority to the General Assembly, Edwards said.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham — a former chairman of the same committee — wholeheartedly disagrees. Authority for subpoenas and investigations absolutely is allowed under state law, he said.
Meanwhile, there’s another complaint — this one against the inspector general’s office itself about the leaked documents.
“OSIG is taking appropriate action to identify the person(s) responsible for improperly disclosing such information,” the office said.
That provoked another retort from Obenshain. “This is the agency that is charged with protecting whistleblowers, not hunting for a whistleblower themselves,” he told the Times-Dispatch (emphasis added).
The Office of Inspector General is charged with investigating fraud and corruption, government waste and inefficiencies. It also is responsible for receiving confidential whistleblower warnings about fraud, corruption or waste and for administering a reward program for whistleblowers whose actions result in recovery of at least $5,000 in state money.
Meanwhile, the issues discussed here — as serious as they are — still do not convey the sum of all the questions and concerns centered on the parole board’s and OSIG’s actions.
It is clear that an independent — and open — investigation is needed in order to determine the truth of what are now allegations. If wrongdoing occurred, reparations and preventative steps are necessary. If it did not, individuals and agencies deserve to have their reputations restored.