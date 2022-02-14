Opinion/Editorial: Youngkin's mixed message on vaccination could cost lives

The logical disconnect in Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin’s approach to COVID vaccinations would be laughably absurd if it didn’t risk people’s lives.

After taking office Jan. 15, the Republican chief executive could hardly wait to pander to his anti-vaxxer political base by forbidding the state’s universities and public agencies from requiring that staff, faculty or students to be vaccinated.

On Monday, Youngkin reversed fields. He released a public service announcement that read:

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so. After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

Making vaccinations optional, as Youngkin did, made the shots seem ineffective and unimportant. It places the governor at odds with voluminous evidence that proves the value of vaccines in fighting the pandemic. His abdication of leadership that demanded telling the truth from the start was a victory for the blissful ignorance of those he failed to inform. It also revealed the kind of cynicism that places politics before public health. Youngkin campaigned on a promise to end COVID-related mandates. He already has succeeded in killing masking requirements in public schools. But, to quote the old hymn, Youngkin knows he treads on sinking sand, not solid rock, when it comes to vaccines. Vaccines work to save lives and ease suffering.

But the governor’s pivot may not be as easy as he assumes. Ironically, driving his message home will be unnecessary in most areas of the state that voted against candidate Youngkin. Vaccination rates are highest in big cities and suburbs. The rural counties of southwest Virginia, where Youngkin won by enormous margins—usually more than 80%—now form one big blot of bad news when it comes to COVID cases and vaccination rates. For instance, Wythe and Wise Counties, where Youngkin collected over 80% of the votes have two of the state’s highest COVID case rates, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The news release announcing Youngkin’s new vaccination campaign reported that “statewide, 90 percent of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Statewide, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.”

In Wythe and Wise only about 45% of residents are fully vaccinated. In Patrick County, another Youngkin stronghold, the percentage fully vaccinated is less than 41%, according to a COVID data tracker. Catering to those who distrust medical science brings consequences. In some ways it plays the skeptics for fools. During the campaign Youngkin fed the skepticism of the people of Wythe, Wise and Patrick, as well as dozens of other counties conditioned by false prophets to accept lies about vaccines as gospel. Now, the people of these counties struggle to accept a truth that could keep them alive.

The governor’s contradictory messages invite confusion for anyone who remains unvaccinated. If vaccine mandates must be banned, why is Youngkin now urgently urging folks to get their shots? It is not like he failed to grasp the efficacy of inoculation when he made his campaign promises. Rather than focus on facts for folks who had been misled, Youngkin adopted a schtick about personal freedom that ultimately could empower his supporters to die needlessly.

Along the way he undercut efforts of institutions of higher learning, especially those with medical schools and robust scientific research programs, to follow the Hippocratic Oath and do no harm. Now, the governor wants to be the arbiter of behavior. The only thing that exceeds the presumptuousness of Youngkin’s strategy is its arrogance.

The message, we suppose, is this: Do not trust your doctor or science. Instead, bet your life on a consultation with an ex-Carlyle Group investment banker.