Opinion/Editorial: You herd it here: Dog finds work

Who doesn’t like animal stories?

So settle in; that’s what we have for you today.

Here’s a story that’s getting widespread attention.

It starts off badly: A dog was ejected from a vehicle during an accident.

It ends up charmingly: He was found two days later not wandering frightened, injured and aimless, but instead was hard at work at his new chosen job — apparently trying to herding sheep.

The car crash happened on a state highway in Idaho. Witnesses saw the dog fly out the window, and at least six people pulled over to help search for and retrieve 2-year-old Tilly.

Despite just being in the crash themselves, so did the Oswald family, his owners. So did many other people who joined the effort.

The search went on for 10 exhausting hours, reports The Spokesman-Review — with no results.

That’s when Linda Oswald decided to post a photo of the pet, a border collie-red heeler mix, and post it on Facebook.