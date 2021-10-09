Opinion/Editorial: Yes, more nurses, thank you

More good news from higher education:

In the face of nursing shortages, Piedmont Virginia Community College will expand its nursing program. PVCC offers a two-year curriculum in practical nursing.

The expansion is made possible by a $300,000 gift from an anonymous donor and another $400,000 from the University of Virginia Medical Center.

“We’re looking forward to working together,” said Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVa Health. “UVa will be providing the clinical experience for the program.”

The funding will help upgrade PVCC’s Giuseppe Center in Greene County by adding labs equal to those at the Albemarle County main campus. It also will allow full-time nursing school faculty members to be added. And it will permit the school to run sections of the nursing program on a staggered schedule, so that some students will graduate in May and others in December.

Both Horton and Piedmont President Frank Friedman cited the program’s importance in addressing a critical shortage of nurses.