Opinion/Editorial: Wrongly in prison: Now what?

Virginia often prides itself on being among the top states in the nation on a number of measurements: business, science and technology, education, financial stability and a host of others.

But on one measurement, the commonwealth lags behind many of its peers — and in a way that impacts some of the most ill-treated of its citizens: those who have been wrongly imprisoned.

A new study by the staff of the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee shows that Virginia trails many other states in the amount of compensation it provides to people who have been imprisoned for crimes they did not commit.

Virginia’s compensation averages $46,895 per person per year of wrongful imprisonment, far lower than $70,157 averaged elsewhere.

Seventeen states make certain that their compensation starts at a higher rate than that by setting a minimum award of $50,000 per year. Thirty-four states, the District of Columbia and the federal government award money to innocent prisoners in an attempt to somehow recompense them for a loss of freedom and preventing them from pursuing jobs and careers.

Virginia didn’t even award compensation until 2004, when a new law authorized such payments.