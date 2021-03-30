Opinion/Editorial: Workforce training via Pell Grants

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine has a better idea for Pell Grants. Actually, he had it two years ago, but it seems like an even smarter move now.

The federal grants, which do not need to be repaid under most circumstances, have long been a godsend for college students who display extreme financial need and are pursuing a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree.

Kaine would like to open up the grants to people who need help in the kind of training that doesn’t lead to a degree. He and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman have reintroduced a bill that was first floated in 2019. The JOBS (Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students) Act would make training programs and other short-term credential programs eligible for Pell Grants.

As they are now defined, the Pell Grants apply only to programs more than 600 clock hours or 15 weeks in length, which disqualifies many students who are taking job-training programs.

According to Kaine’s office, the Virginia Community College System has identified some 50 programs that would benefit from the act in fields such as manufacturing, energy, health care and information technology.